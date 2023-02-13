UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Calls Delivery Of Promised Military Equipment To Kiev Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the priority of the alliance is to deliver the military equipment that the members have already promised to Ukraine.

"My top priority is to ensure that the pledges allies have made for infantry fighting vehicles, for armor for battle tanks are delivered as soon as possible because every day counts," Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Brussels.

NATO chief added that he expects the issue of the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine will also be discussed at the meeting of the defense ministers of the member states in Brussels on Tuesday.

