NATO Chief Calls Kakhovka Dam Destruction 'Outrageous Act' Threatening Civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday called the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region an "outrageous act" that puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes serious environmental damage.

Earlier in the day, the Russia-appointed mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka HPP was destroyed by shelling. The city authorities later confirmed that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage. This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of #Russia's war in #Ukraine," Stoltenberg tweeted.

The Nova Kakhovka mayor stated that the water level in the city had already risen by 10 meters (32.8 feet), with the Kakhovka dam continuing to be washed away.

The Nova Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region. Russia and Ukraine have consistently blamed each other for shelling the Kakhovka HPP. Moscow has urged the UN Security Council to prevent the destruction of the plant, citing possible causalities among civilians.