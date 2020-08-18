NATO Chief Calls on Belarus to Respect Fundamental Human Rights Amid Political Unrest

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday during a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda that Belarus must respect fundamental human rights amid nationwide protests against the presidential election result

"Important discussion with #Poland President @AndrzejDuda on #Belarus. Minsk must demonstrate full respect for fundamental rights. #NATO poses no threat [to Belarus] and has no military buildup in the region. We remain vigilant and ready to defend all Allies," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

The military bloc's press service said in a statement following the talks that Duda had agreed with the NATO chief's stance on the situation in Belarus and that Minsk should not only respect fundamental human rights but also freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest.

"All Allies support a sovereign and independent Belarus," the statement read.

Belarusians took to the streets across the country after the August 9 presidential election which, according to official government figures, saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won with over 80 percent of the vote. The opposition refused to recognize the results and urged the president to step down. Several state-run companies have joined the protest over the weekend, including Belarus' national television channel BT.

During the first several days, police and security officers used force to disperse the protesters. The documented police response included tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets as well as physical and psychological assault of arrested protesters and journalists.