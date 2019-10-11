UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Calls On Turkey To Show 'restraint' In Syria Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

NATO chief calls on Turkey to show 'restraint' in Syria operation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed "serious concerns" on Friday about Turkey's ongoing operation against Kurdish forces in Syria and called for "restraint

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed "serious concerns" on Friday about Turkey's ongoing operation against Kurdish forces in Syria and called for "restraint".

"I shared...

my serious concerns about this ongoing operation and the risk of further destabilisation of the region," Stoltenberg told reporters in Istanbul, speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"While Turkey has serious security concerns, we expect Turkey to actwith restraint."

