NATO chief calls Russian satellite strike 'reckless'

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday slammed as "reckless" Russia's destruction of a satellite that created a debris cloud he said was dangerous to orbiting space stations.

"This has created a lot of debris, which is now a risk to the International Space Station and also to the Chinese space station -- so this was a reckless act by Russia," Stoltenberg told journalists.