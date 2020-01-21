UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Confident About Trans-Atlantic Bond Despite Differences With EU

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday described North America and Europe as two sides of the same coin as he advocated for tighter cooperation between NATO and the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday described North America and Europe as two sides of the same coin as he advocated for tighter cooperation between NATO and the European Union.

"Europe and North America we are two sides of the same coin. There are differences, there are disagreements but as long as we stand together...

we are all safe and secure," he said.

Stoltenberg was addressing the European Union's foreign affairs committee on security and the European parliamentary delegation to NATO in Brussels.

He admitted that NATO and the EU were not always on the same page, partly because of different decision-making processes, but said this did not stop them from lifting their ties to unprecedented levels in recent years.

