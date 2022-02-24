NATO Chief Confirms Friday Virtual Summit on Further Steps Regarding Situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO will hold a virtual summit this Friday to address the situation in Ukraine and the alliance's next steps, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"I have called a virtual summit of NATO leaders tomorrow to address the way forward.

Russia is now facing severe cost and consequences imposed by the whole of the international community," Stoltenberg said during his press conference following the NATO meeting on the Russian military operation in Ukraine.