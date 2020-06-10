NATO Chief Congratulates Montenegrin President on 3rd Anniversary of Joining Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Tuesday President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic at the bloc's headquarters and congratulated him on the third anniversary of the country's accession to the alliance.

"Pleased to see @predsjednik_cg Milo Djukanović again & congratulate Montenegro on the 3rd anniversary of its accession.

Membership has been good for Montenegro's security & prosperity and Allies have supported the country during #COVID19. [Montenegro] is a highly valued Ally," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

In early June 2017, Montenegro became the 29th NATO member state, despite protests among the public. On July 23 of the same year, Montenegro and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Andre Lanata signed a document on completing Montenegro's accession to the bloc.