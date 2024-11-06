NATO Chief Congratulates Trump, Says Will Keep Alliance 'strong'
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump, who has claimed victory in the US presidential election, and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".
Trump, who sealed a dramatic comeback to power after sweeping to victory against Democrat Kamala Harris, rattled NATO during the electoral campaign, threatening not to protect members who do not spend enough on defence.
"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said on social media X.
Trump's first term in power was a rollercoaster for NATO as the bulldozing president lambasted European allies such as Germany for weak defence spending and reportedly even mulled pulling Washington out.
Some NATO members fear his second stint in office could see reduced US commitment to European security and an end to military support for Ukraine, as Trump has promised a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.
