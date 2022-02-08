UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief, Danish Prime Minister Discuss Tensions At Ukraine-Russia Border

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 07:10 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday to discuss the implications of tensions around Ukraine for European security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday to discuss the implications of tensions around Ukraine for European security.

"Good call with PM Mette Fredriksen of #Denmark to discuss #Russia's military build-up in & around #Ukraine & the implications for European security.

We call on Russia to de-escalate & choose the path of peace," Stoltenberg posted on Twitter.

NATO "will always protect Allies" but is ready to negotiate with Moscow, he added.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated in recent months, as Kiev and the West have been accusing Moscow of a military build-up on the border in an alleged preparation for attack against Ukraine. Moscow has stressed that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and it is not threatening anyone.

