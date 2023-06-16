(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Ukraine would not be given an official invitation to begin accession talks with the alliance at its next summit in Vilnius in July.

"All allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

We are not going to discuss an invitation at the Vilnius Summit but how we can move Ukraine closer to NATO," he told a press conference after a defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The allies agreed at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine would become a NATO member in future, but they have repeatedly refused to offer it a timeline with specific dates by which it can join the 31-nation alliance despite pleas from Kiev.