UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Dashes Ukraine's Hopes Of Getting Invitation To Membership Talks At July Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

NATO Chief Dashes Ukraine's Hopes of Getting Invitation to Membership Talks at July Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Ukraine would not be given an official invitation to begin accession talks with the alliance at its next summit in Vilnius in July.

"All allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

We are not going to discuss an invitation at the Vilnius Summit but how we can move Ukraine closer to NATO," he told a press conference after a defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The allies agreed at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine would become a NATO member in future, but they have repeatedly refused to offer it a timeline with specific dates by which it can join the 31-nation alliance despite pleas from Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Brussels Vilnius Bucharest Kiev Alliance July All From

Recent Stories

Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changin ..

Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changing name spelling on Instagram

7 minutes ago
 DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

1 hour ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

1 hour ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

3 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.