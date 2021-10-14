NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway Calling for Unity Against Hatred, Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced the deadly archery attack in Norway, calling for joint international efforts to fight hatred and violence.

Late on Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows in the Norwegian town Kongsberg, injuring two and killing five people. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane who had previously converted to islam. The motives behind the attack are not fully clear yet, but the police believe it was a terrorist act.

"Shocking news from Kongsberg, Norway. My thoughts are with the victims and those who have lost their loved ones.

We must stand together against hatred & violence," Stoltenberg tweeted.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also took to the social network to condemn the tragedy as a "brutal attack" and offer condolences to the victims' families.

"I am shocked by the brutal attack in #Norway. Five people lost their lives to a bow and arrows. Others are injured. My thoughts are now with the victims of this terrorist attack and their families. I wish you a lot of strength," he posted on Twitter.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in turn, said that such horrible acts of violence "have no place in our societies."