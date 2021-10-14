UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack In Norway Calling For Unity Against Hatred, Violence

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

NATO Chief Decries Archery Attack in Norway Calling for Unity Against Hatred, Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday denounced the deadly archery attack in Norway, calling for joint international efforts to fight hatred and violence.

Late on Wednesday, a man opened fire with arrows in the Norwegian town Kongsberg, injuring two and killing five people. The shooter was soon arrested by the police and was identified as a 37-year-old Dane who had previously converted to islam. The motives behind the attack are not fully clear yet, but the police believe it was a terrorist act.

"Shocking news from Kongsberg, Norway. My thoughts are with the victims and those who have lost their loved ones.

We must stand together against hatred & violence," Stoltenberg tweeted.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also took to the social network to condemn the tragedy as a "brutal attack" and offer condolences to the victims' families.

"I am shocked by the brutal attack in #Norway. Five people lost their lives to a bow and arrows. Others are injured. My thoughts are now with the victims of this terrorist attack and their families. I wish you a lot of strength," he posted on Twitter.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in turn, said that such horrible acts of violence "have no place in our societies."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist NATO Fire Police Twitter Norway Man From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

59 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

1 hour ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

1 hour ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.