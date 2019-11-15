UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Dismisses Questioning About Bloc's Unity,future

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:58 PM

NATO chief dismisses questioning about bloc's unity,future

Visiting Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg sought to quell questioning about the bloc's unity and future, after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump here Thursday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Visiting Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg sought to quell questioning about the bloc's unity and future, after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump here Thursday.

Stoltenberg dismissed a recent remark by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the group is experiencing "brain death." Macron told The Economist in early November that NATO was experiencing "brain death," citing a lack of coordination and U.S. unpredictability under Trump.

"NATO is strong and has implemented the biggest enforcement of collective defense since the end of the Cold War," the NATO leader said.

"NATO is stronger and more agile than we had been for many, many years." Stoltenberg also downplayed concerns about the bloc's future as issues such as burden-sharing, Iran and Turkey's military operations in Northern Syria are pitting its members against each other.

"Despite differences, we are able to unite around our core cause, which is to defend and protect each other," he said.

According to a NATO press release, Stoltenberg pledged to Trump that Canada and European members are stepping up their defense spending.

The meeting between the two leaders came before a NATO leaders meeting in London in early December to commemorate the alliance's 70th anniversary.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Iran Turkey Canada Trump London Alliance November December Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

1 minute ago

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

26 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

32 minutes ago

Chances of light rain in Karachi, Thatta on Saturd ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Six medical stores sealed in Lower Dir

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.