UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Expects Germany To Increase Defense Spending

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

NATO Chief Expects Germany to Increase Defense Spending

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expects Germany to continue fulfilling its obligations and raising the military budget, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

Stoltenberg is currently in the middle of a four-day visit to Germany.

"I welcome Germany's plan to raise its defense budget and welcome the fact you have already started to do so. I count on Germany to keep up the momentum and stand by its commitments, because this is about investing in our security, preserving peace and preventing conflict," Stoltenberg said after having a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

He also stressed that a strong NATO was necessary for peace and security in Europe, which requires further investments in making the alliance ready to operate in an unpredictable world.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron told The Economist magazine that there is currently no security cooperation between Europe and the United States, essentially leaving the NATO "brain dead."

Both the German chancellor and the NATO secretary general disagreed with that assessment of the current situation.

Related Topics

Dead NATO World Europe Budget German Visit Germany Berlin Alliance United States Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

1 hour ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

2 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.