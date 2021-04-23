UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Expects June Summit To Agree Action Plan On Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he expected allied leaders to agree a plan for tackling the security impact of changing climate at a meeting in Brussels in June.

"I expect NATO leaders to agree an ambitious action plan on security impact of climate change at our summit on June 14," he told a US-sponsored virtual climate summit.

The alliance, he said, has recognized climate change as a security challenge for years. Much of its critical installations is exposed to rising sea levels, while troops face extreme weather conditions in all corners of the world.

"Climate change affects where and how we operate. We will, therefore, conduct an alliance-wide assessment of the impact of climate change on NATO assets and installations," he said.

Stoltenberg, who is a former UN special envoy for climate change, said his ambition was to "green" the allied militaries by prioritizing sustainable technologies in their procurement program and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

"NATO must set the gold standard on understanding, adapting to and mitigating the security impacts of climate change," he concluded.

