NATO chief 'extremely concerned' after attacks on Saudi

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was "extremely concerned" about escalating tensions following strikes on Saudi oil facilities at the weekend, accusing Iran of "destabilising" the region.

Stoltenberg's comments in an interview with AFP in Baghdad were his first on the strikes on two major Saudi oil facilities that were claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels but which both Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Tehran.