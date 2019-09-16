NATO Chief 'extremely Concerned' After Attacks On Saudi
Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:25 PM
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was "extremely concerned" about escalating tensions following strikes on Saudi oil facilities at the weekend, accusing Iran of "destabilising" the region
Stoltenberg's comments in an interview with AFP in Baghdad were his first on the strikes on two major Saudi oil facilities that were claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels but which both Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Tehran.