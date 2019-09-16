UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief 'extremely Concerned' After Attacks On Saudi

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:25 PM

NATO chief 'extremely concerned' after attacks on Saudi

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was "extremely concerned" about escalating tensions following strikes on Saudi oil facilities at the weekend, accusing Iran of "destabilising" the region

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was "extremely concerned" about escalating tensions following strikes on Saudi oil facilities at the weekend, accusing Iran of "destabilising" the region.

Stoltenberg's comments in an interview with AFP in Baghdad were his first on the strikes on two major Saudi oil facilities that were claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels but which both Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Tehran.

Related Topics

NATO Iran Washington Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi Tehran Baghdad

Recent Stories

Syria's Idlib De-Facto Controlled by Al-Qaeda-Affi ..

28 seconds ago

64 prisoners released from Camp Jail

30 seconds ago

Rohingya still in Myanmar face 'threat of genocide ..

32 seconds ago

Putin Hopes Trump Will Stick to Plans to Pull Troo ..

34 seconds ago

Moscow Believes Syria's Integrity to Be Fully Rest ..

5 minutes ago

Event in South Africa exposes Indian brutalities i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.