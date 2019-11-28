UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Flies To Paris On Thursday For Talks With Macron

Thu 28th November 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Paris on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of a crucial NATO summit next week.

The morning meeting in the Elysee palace comes shortly after Macron hit out at the trans-Atlantic military alliance, saying it had been experiencing "brain death" since Washington ordered troops out of Syria.

His criticism was promptly rejected by Stoltenberg, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called Macron's remark "drastic." The US envoy to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, also said her country disagreed with Macron's assessment.

The United Kingdom will host NATO heads of state and government in London on December 3-4. A one-day summit of 29 NATO leaders will take place on Wednesday.

