MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) NATO head Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday awarded Stefano Pontecorvo, the alliance's senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, with a medal for his contribution to the evacuation mission from the Central Asian country.

"Secretary General @jensstoltenberg awarded the #NATO Meritorious Service Medal to our Senior Civilian Representative @pontecorvoste & his team for their service in #Afghanistan & the tireless efforts to coordinate the challenging evacuation from #Kabul airport," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu tweeted.

Pontecorvo left Afghanistan overnight on August 28 on the last Italy-operated evacuation flight to Rome.

Overall, the US and coalition efforts have resulted in the evacuation of more than 123,000 civilians out of the country following the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover on August 15, according to Washington.

The United States completed the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan on August 31 the deadline for evacuation operations set by the movement. The airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, whence foreign evacuation flights departed to their home countries, is now controlled by the Taliban.