NATO chief hails US-Taliban deal as opening for 'sustainable peace'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said a historic US-Taliban agreement had opened a route to sustainable peace in Afghanistan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said a historic US-Taliban agreement had opened a route to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

"This could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and ensuring the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists," Stoltenberg said in a statement.