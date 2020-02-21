UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Hails US-Taliban Deal As Opening For 'sustainable Peace'

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:11 PM

NATO chief hails US-Taliban deal as opening for 'sustainable peace'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said a historic US-Taliban agreement had opened a route to sustainable peace in Afghanistan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said a historic US-Taliban agreement had opened a route to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

"This could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and ensuring the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

