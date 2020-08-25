UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Heads To Berlin For Talks With Merkel, EU's Defense Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

NATO Chief Heads to Berlin for Talks With Merkel, EU's Defense Ministers

The NATO secretary general will pay a visit to Berlin from August 26-27 to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and join the EU defense ministers' informal meeting, the alliance said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The NATO secretary general will pay a visit to Berlin from August 26-27 to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and join the EU defense ministers' informal meeting, the alliance said on Tuesday.

"Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Berlin on Wednesday, 26 and Thursday, 27 August 2020 to meet with senior German officials and attend an informal meeting of defence ministers of the European Union," a press release said.

The agenda includes talks with Merkel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the alliance specified.

During informal talks, the EU defense chiefs are expected to have a direct exchange of views ahead of their formal meeting in Brussels in November. The gathering, slated for August 26, will be followed by an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in the next two days. The key topics are Russia, Belarus and Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Russia Turkey German European Union Visit Brussels Berlin Alliance Belarus Angela Merkel August November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

2 minutes ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

3 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

22 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

37 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.