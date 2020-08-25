(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The NATO secretary general will pay a visit to Berlin from August 26-27 to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and join the EU defense ministers' informal meeting, the alliance said on Tuesday.

"Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Berlin on Wednesday, 26 and Thursday, 27 August 2020 to meet with senior German officials and attend an informal meeting of defence ministers of the European Union," a press release said.

The agenda includes talks with Merkel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the alliance specified.

During informal talks, the EU defense chiefs are expected to have a direct exchange of views ahead of their formal meeting in Brussels in November. The gathering, slated for August 26, will be followed by an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in the next two days. The key topics are Russia, Belarus and Turkey.