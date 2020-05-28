NATO Chief Holds Talks With Israeli Prime Minister, Discusses Regional Developments

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current situation in the region, praising Israel as an important partner for the western military alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he had held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current situation in the region, praising Israel as an important partner for the western military alliance.

"Good to talk with PM @netanyahu to discuss the situation in the region. #Israel is an important #NATO partner & member of our Mediterranean Dialogue. I look forward to our continued cooperation," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

The situation in the region escalated when the recently installed government of Israel, supported by the US administration, announced plans to vote for the annexation of the Palestinian West Bank territory in early July.

Last week, the situation further aggravated, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestine would abandon its commitments under all treaties with Israel and the United States because of Israel's plans to annex Palestinian territories. Abbas and once again pushed for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via an international conference within the framework of international law.