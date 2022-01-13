UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Informed EU Countries' Defense Ministers About Russia-NATO Talks - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 08:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has informed defense ministers of the EU nations about the outcome of the negotiations between the alliance and Russia held in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Today in the evening, we have discussed the interference of non-government actors into our missions with (UN  Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations) Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Jens Stoltenberg, who informed us about the outcome of the Russia-NATO Council meeting," Borrell wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Russia and NATO sat down for talks for the first time since 2019. NATO enlargement was the main topic on the agenda amid Russia's grave concerns over the emergence of military infrastructure in close proximity to its borders if Ukraine or any other country in the post-Soviet space became a member of the alliance.

The alliance stressed that it would not change its stance on the right of sovereign nations to join the bloc on a voluntary basis but expressed hope for further dialogue with Russia.

