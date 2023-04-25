NATO Chief Meets With Georgian Prime Minister to Discuss Bilateral Partnership

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Georgian Prime Minster Irakli Garibashvili at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss bilateral partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Georgian Prime Minster Irakli Garibashvili at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss bilateral partnership.

"Today in our meeting we will talk about the NATO - Georgia partnership and how we can further strengthen our partnership in particular to the Substantial NATO - Georgia Package," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Garibashvili.

Soon after becoming an independent state following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, Georgia joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council, a dialogue forum succeeded by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council in 1997.

In 1994, Georgia joined the Partnership for Peace, a program of bilateral cooperation between NATO and individual Euro-Atlantic countries.

After the so-called Rose Revolution of 2003 Georgia committed to seeking Euro-Atlantic integration. NATO's 2008 Bucharest Summit confirmed Georgia could apply for membership once it carries out all required reforms.

The 2014 NATO Summit in Wales adopted the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package to help the country prepare for membership and strengthen its defense capabilities. The document was updated in 2016, 2018 and 2020.