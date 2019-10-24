UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Notes Reduction In Violence In North Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday remarked on the recent reduction in violence in north Syria, pointing to the need to "build on that

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday remarked on the recent reduction in violence in north Syria, pointing to the need to "build on that.

"I am encouraged by the fact that over the last days we have seen a significant reduction in violence, in fighting, and we have to build on that to work for a political lasting solution of the crisis in Syria," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

