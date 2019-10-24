NATO Chief Notes Reduction In Violence In North Syria
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday remarked on the recent reduction in violence in north Syria, pointing to the need to "build on that
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday remarked on the recent reduction in violence in north Syria, pointing to the need to "build on that.
"I am encouraged by the fact that over the last days we have seen a significant reduction in violence, in fighting, and we have to build on that to work for a political lasting solution of the crisis in Syria," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers.