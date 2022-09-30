(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the preparation of an application for accelerated entry into the alliance, recognized the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the "open door" policy, but stressed that NATO would concentrate its efforts on assisting Kiev in self-defense.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner.

"Our focus now is to provide immediate support to Ukraine to help Ukraine itself against the Russia brutal invasion, and that's the main effort and the main focus of the NATO Allies as we speak," he said, when asked to comment on Kiev's application.