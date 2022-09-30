UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief On Zelenskyy's Application: Alliance To Focus On Helping Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 11:37 PM

NATO Chief on Zelenskyy's Application: Alliance to Focus on Helping Kiev

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the preparation of an application for accelerated entry into the alliance, recognized the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the "open door" policy, but stressed that NATO would concentrate its efforts on assisting Kiev in self-defense

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the preparation of an application for accelerated entry into the alliance, recognized the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the "open door" policy, but stressed that NATO would concentrate its efforts on assisting Kiev in self-defense.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner.

"Our focus now is to provide immediate support to Ukraine to help Ukraine itself against the Russia brutal invasion, and that's the main effort and the main focus of the NATO Allies as we speak," he said, when asked to comment on Kiev's application.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Kiev Alliance

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly ..

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly young women

4 minutes ago
 UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post ..

UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post flood situation in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to ..

NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Delibera ..

Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage,' US Invest ..

4 minutes ago
 Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

6 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.