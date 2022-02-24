MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned on Thursday "Russia's attack" on Ukraine, saying that Moscow's operation in Donbas violates international law.

"I strongly condemn #Russia's reckless attack on #Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives.

This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. #NATO Allies will meet to address Russia's renewed aggression," the NATO chief tweeted.