NATO Chief Pledges to Urge Alliance Members to Increase Non-Lethal Aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday that he would urge the bloc's foreign ministers to provide more non-lethal support to Ukraine.

The alliance's foreign ministers will meet on November 29-30 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

"Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect Foreign Ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support. Through our comprehensive assistance package, NATO has been delivering fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment as well as drone jammers.

I thank all allies for their contributions and at the meeting in Bucharest, I will call for more," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.