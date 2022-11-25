UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Pledges To Urge Alliance Members To Increase Non-Lethal Aid To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NATO Chief Pledges to Urge Alliance Members to Increase Non-Lethal Aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday that he would urge the bloc's foreign ministers to provide more non-lethal support to Ukraine.

The alliance's foreign ministers will meet on November 29-30 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

"Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect Foreign Ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support. Through our comprehensive assistance package, NATO has been delivering fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment as well as drone jammers.

I thank all allies for their contributions and at the meeting in Bucharest, I will call for more," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

Related Topics

Drone NATO Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Bucharest Kiev Alliance February November All From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

10 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.