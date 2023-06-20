UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Refuses To Comment On Reports Linking Ukraine To Nord Stream Blasts

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

NATO Chief Refuses to Comment on Reports Linking Ukraine to Nord Stream Blasts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday refused to comment on reports linking Ukraine to the blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines, saying that the official investigation into the attacks is still ongoing.

Earlier in the month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that before the bombings, Dutch military intelligence officials had notified the CIA that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by divers to plant explosives along the Nord Stream pipelines.

"There are ongoing investigations; therefore, I would not draw any final conclusions. What matters is that we know that critical undersea infrastructure as gas pipelines, as oil pipelines and not least all the internet cables, they are critical for our modern societies and they are vulnerable," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Jagel Air Base.

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation of charges of international terrorism.

Last week, Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of the investigation into the blasts, said that he hoped the prosecution would bring charges against those responsible for the bombings as early as in fall.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Internet Ukraine Moscow Russia CIA German Norway Oil Germany Nord September Gas All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster ..

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster off the coast

6 minutes ago
 FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ ..

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ role in implementing Corporat ..

15 minutes ago
 MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs r ..

MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs registered in National Programm ..

15 minutes ago
 TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in c ..

TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in collaboration with Dubai Scienc ..

15 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

1 hour ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.