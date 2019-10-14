MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Monday his deep concern about ongoing Turkey's military operation in northern Syria targeting Kurdish militia.

On Friday, Stoltenberg visited Istanbul and held talks with the Turkish leadership. The NATO chief, in particular, shared his concerns over Ankara's operation in northern Syria with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He said that the offensive risked further destabilize the region, escalate tensions and contribute to human suffering.

"I am deeply concerned.

I think what has happened since Friday has just underpinned and underscored those concerns because we see a very unstable situation. We see human suffering," Stoltenberg told reporters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria last week. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area with Syria of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and the Kurdish militia from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) whom Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.