NATO Chief Rules Out Plans To Deploy New Anti-Missile Systems In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

NATO Chief Rules Out Plans to Deploy New Anti-Missile Systems in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) NATO has no intention of deploying new nuclear land-based weapon systems in Europe, but the alliance has to ensure that its members are protected in the wake of the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Russia and the United States, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have no intention in deploying new nuclear land-based weapon systems in Europe but we have to make sure that we maintain credible defense also in the world without the INF treaty and with more Russian missiles," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels.

The NATO chief also accused Moscow of not respecting the collapsed INF treaty and claimed that Russia has been heavily investing in modern military capabilities for years. Stoltenberg added that NATO has already started responding to Russia, including by boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe and increasing measures for arms control, aimed at avoiding the arms race between Russia and NATO.

"[We have] to make sure that we avoid the new big arms race. It is dangerous and it is costly," the NATO chief said.

The United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF treaty six months before it was officially terminated on August 2. While still in place, both Russia and the US had repeatedly accused each other of violating the accord, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

Stoltenberg's press conference was dedicated to the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting, which is planned to be held in Brussels from Wednesday to Thursday. NATO defense ministers are to attend the meeting, which will be chaired by Stoltenberg.

