NATO Chief Says Afghanistan 'Closer Than Ever to Peace' Ahead of Intra-Afghan Talks

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Afghanistan had never been this close to achieving peace in the war-torn country.

"Today, we pay tribute to our troops, to the Afghan security forces and the people of Afghanistan, who have carried the burden of war for far too long. Their sacrifices have not been in vain. We are now closer than ever to peace. Peace negotiations will start tomorrow. This is not a guarantee for lasting peace, but it is a historic opportunity we must all seize," Stoltenberg said.

The alliance's chief added that NATO was committed to protecting the Afghan people from terrorism.

"As part of the peace process, we are now adjusting NATO's military presence on the ground. At the same time, we will continue our training mission and we will remain committed to help safeguard the Afghan people, because Afghanistan must never again be a safe haven for terrorism," he continued.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are set to start in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday. Last week, the sides completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory precondition to starting the intra-Afghan talks, which are expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war and insurgency.