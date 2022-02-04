UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Alliance Helping Ukraine Bolster Cyber Defenses Against Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 10:30 PM

NATO Chief Says Alliance Helping Ukraine Bolster Cyber Defenses Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) NATO is helping Ukraine bolster its cybersecurity to deal with the possibility of Russian cyberattacks during an invasion, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"(Cybersecurity is) a very important part of our concerns about the situation that Ukraine is facing, and it's very hard to imagine any kind of aggression without a significant cyber dimension. We've already seen cyberattacks against Ukraine, and that's also the reason why NATO allies have stepped up our support to help Ukraine to strengthen their cyber networks to help them to deal with the threat coming from Russia," Stoltenberg said in an interview with MSNBC.

However, NATO-member Hungary recently blocked Ukraine's accession to the alliance's Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, according to a report from Ukrainian news website European Pravda.

Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary arose due to the Ukrainian law on education, which entered into force in 2017, significantly reducing the possibility of education in the languages of national minorities, including in Hungarian.

Stoltenberg said that NATO recognizes the importance of protecting their networks and has made cyber an independent operational domain of the alliance.

NATO shares best practices and information in order to ensure protection of networks during a possible cyberattack, Stoltenberg added.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its NATO allies accused Russia of a troop build-up near the border with Ukraine and of allegedly preparing an invasion.

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory. Russia has also pointed to NATO's military activities near Russia's borders and warned the alliance's plans to expand further eastward are a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Education Russia Alliance United States Hungary Border 2017 From Best

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

4 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

5 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>