NATO Chief Says Alliance Needs To Be Prepared To Provide Long Haul Support To Ukraine

Published February 09, 2023

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday afternoon said the alliance needs to be prepared to provide Ukraine with military assistance for a long term.

"We need to be prepared for long haul to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said at the start of his meeting with Austin at the Pentagon.

