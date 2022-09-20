UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Alliance Sees Referendums On Joining Russia 'Illegitimate'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 09:38 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would consider the forthcoming referenda on joining Russia "illegitimate," the international community should condemn them

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would consider the forthcoming referenda on joining Russia "illegitimate," the international community should condemn them.

"Sham referendums have no legitimacy & do not change the nature of #Russia's war of aggression against #Ukraine.

This is a further escalation in Putin's war. The international community must condemn this blatant violation of international law & step up support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

