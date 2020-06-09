UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Says Alliance Should Not Ignore China's Rise In Power

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

NATO Chief Says Alliance Should Not Ignore China's Rise in Power

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that China's rise in power, its economic growth, and an active foreign policy should not be overlooked by the alliance.

"We see that China soon will have the biggest economy in the world, they already have the second-largest defense budget, they are investing heavily in modern military capabilities including missiles that can reach all NATO-allied countries, they are coming closer to us in cyberspace, we see them in the Arctic, in Africa, we see them investing in our critical infrastructure and they're working more and more together with Russia, all of this has a security consequence for NATO allies and therefore we need to be able to respond to that," Stoltenberg said during a speech on global competition and China.

The secretary-general also noted that the rise of China was discussed at the December alliance summit in London when the leaders of the NATO member states spoke for the need to think about security issues in light of China's rise.

While Stoltenberg was launching his outline for NATO 2030 in an online conversation with the Atlantic Council and the German Marshall Fund of the United States, the alliance is currently holding its Baltops-2020 military drills in the Baltic Sea.

The Baltops military drills kicked off on Sunday and will last through June 16. Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States are taking part in this year's edition of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Lisa Franchetti, the commander of the US 6th Fleet said during a telephone briefing that all fleets were operating in international waters and international airspace. When asked to comment on activities of the Russian aerospace forces in the Black and Baltic Seas, the commander noted that she expected all fleets and air forces to act professionally and responsibly, including the Russian side.

The Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Management Center said earlier in the day that the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet was closely monitoring NATO's Baltops-2020 military drills in the Baltic Sea.

Related Topics

Africa NATO World Russia Turkey China Canada Budget France German Norway Germany London Alliance Estonia Spain Italy United Kingdom Portugal Poland United States Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Netherlands Greece Denmark June December Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

21 minutes ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

1 hour ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.