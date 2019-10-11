UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Says Allies Must Stay United In IS Fight

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

NATO chief says allies must stay united in IS fight

NATO must stay united in the fight against the Islamic State group, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday amid Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :NATO must stay united in the fight against the Islamic State group, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday amid Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

"We have to remember that we need to continue to stand together in our common fight against a common enemy, which is ISIS," he said during a visit to Athens.

"ISIS are still present on the ground, in Iraq, Syria... in Afghanistan," he added.

"We have made enormous progress in the fight against ISIS... we must make sure that we preserve those gains." The Turkish military, supported by Syrian proxies, launched the offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, despite widespread international warnings.

NATO member Turkey says its operation is aimed at pushing back Syrian Kurdish forces, which it considers "terrorists", and establishing a "safe zone" to help repatriate Syrian refugees.

Stoltenberg earlier this week urged Turkey to show "restraint" in its operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, warning that the fight against the Islamic State group should not be put at risk.

On Thursday he added that the operation should also avoid causing "more human suffering."

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Syria Turkey ISIS Iraq Visit Athens Progress Refugee

Recent Stories

China stands with Pakistan on legal stance over Ka ..

4 minutes ago

Website of Islamabad police improperly updated

4 minutes ago

Nike says to shut down Oregon Project after Salaza ..

1 minute ago

Oil prices spike after Iranian tanker blast

1 minute ago

Putin Approves National 2030 Strategy of Artificia ..

1 minute ago

Aamir shines in Sindh’s victory, while Central P ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.