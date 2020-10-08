UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Says Allies Will Leave Afghanistan Together

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

NATO chief says allies will leave Afghanistan together

NATO insisted Thursday that its members would consult and decide together on when to leave Afghanistan, after US President Donald Trump vowed to bring American troops home by Christmas

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :NATO insisted Thursday that its members would consult and decide together on when to leave Afghanistan, after US President Donald Trump vowed to bring American troops home by Christmas.

"We decided to go into Afghanistan together, we will make decisions on future adjustments together, and when the time is right, we will leave together," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

