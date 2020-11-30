NATO Chief Says Both Staying in Afghanistan, Leaving Has Own Price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) NATO is facing a difficult dilemma on its presence in Afghanistan, as each of the options - continued engagement and withdrawal - has own price, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

The remarks were made at a press conference ahead of a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers, slated for December 1-2.

"In my phone call with [US] President-elect Joe Biden, I underlined the importance of Afghanistan. And I also pointed out the dilemma we face.

Of course there is a price if we decide to stay, but there will be also a price if we decide to leave," Stoltenberg said.

"The price of staying is of course a continued military involvement in Afghanistan ... The price of leaving is a risk of jeopardizing the gains we have made. And we should be honest that there is no easy solution to this dilemma," the official continued, noting that he is looking forward to discussing it with the NATO foreign ministers and the next US administration.