UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Says Both Staying In Afghanistan, Leaving Has Own Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

NATO Chief Says Both Staying in Afghanistan, Leaving Has Own Price

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) NATO is facing a difficult dilemma on its presence in Afghanistan, as each of the options - continued engagement and withdrawal - has own price, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

The remarks were made at a press conference ahead of a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers, slated for December 1-2.

"In my phone call with [US] President-elect Joe Biden, I underlined the importance of Afghanistan. And I also pointed out the dilemma we face.

Of course there is a price if we decide to stay, but there will be also a price if we decide to leave," Stoltenberg said.

"The price of staying is of course a continued military involvement in Afghanistan ... The price of leaving is a risk of jeopardizing the gains we have made. And we should be honest that there is no easy solution to this dilemma," the official continued, noting that he is looking forward to discussing it with the NATO foreign ministers and the next US administration.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Price December

Recent Stories

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

17 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

25 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

26 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

31 minutes ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

35 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.