NATO Chief Says 'cautious Optimism' Over Ukraine Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 05:36 PM

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday indications from Russia it was willing to pursue diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis were positive, but there had been no sign of Moscow pulling back troops from the border

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue, this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists.

>