NATO Chief Says China Increasing Intelligence Activity In Europe

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) China is increasing its intelligence gathering activity in Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior," Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Washington.

"We have also seen increased Chinese intelligence activities in Europe, again, different platforms. They use satellites, they use cyber, and as we've seen over the United States, also balloons."

The statement comes after a Chinese balloon transited the continental United States last week, culminating in the US shooting down the airship off its eastern coast. The US alleges the balloon was conducting surveillance, while China claims it was engaged in scientific research.

