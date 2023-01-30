UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says China 'Poses Challenge' To Security, Interests, Values Of Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:08 PM

NATO Chief Says China 'Poses Challenge' to Security, Interests, Values of Alliance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that China did not believe in democratic values of the alliance and posed a "challenge" for its security and interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that China did not believe in democratic values of the alliance and posed a "challenge" for its security and interests.

"We do not regard China as an adversary, we believe that we should engage with China on issues like arms control, climate change and other issues. But, at the same time, we are very clear that China poses a challenge to our values, to our interests and to our security. There are many reasons for that, partly because China does not share our values," Stoltenberg said during a Q&A session at the CHEY Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul.

The NATO chief added that judging from Beijing's policies on minorities and democratic rights, China does not believe in democracy and freedom of speech.

"China is also a challenge because we see that China is investing heavily in new modern military capabilities, including long-range missiles that can reach all NATO territory, of course also this region (the Korean Peninsula), advanced nuclear weapons, naval capabilities," Stoltenberg said.

In June 2022, NATO adopted a new strategic concept at its summit in Madrid. The concept is the organization's key document, which confirms the alliance's values and goals, and presents the collective estimate of the security situation. The 2022 concept says that China's "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge" NATO's interests, security and values.

Related Topics

NATO China Democracy Nuclear Beijing Seoul Madrid Same Alliance June All From Share

Recent Stories

DC for sugarcane payment to farmers within 15-days ..

DC for sugarcane payment to farmers within 15-days

16 minutes ago
 Road accidents kill 1,709 in Cambodia last year, u ..

Road accidents kill 1,709 in Cambodia last year, up 14 pct

16 minutes ago
 UK Parliament's Defense Chair Calls for Direct Con ..

UK Parliament's Defense Chair Calls for Direct Confrontation With Russia

2 minutes ago
 Rain lashes city, likely to improve air quality

Rain lashes city, likely to improve air quality

2 minutes ago
 Governor GB condemns Peshawar Police Line Mosque b ..

Governor GB condemns Peshawar Police Line Mosque blast

2 minutes ago
 China grants conditional approval for two homegrow ..

China grants conditional approval for two homegrown COVID-19 drugs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.