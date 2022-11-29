UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Constructive Dialogue With Russia Not Working

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NATO Chief Says Constructive Dialogue With Russia Not Working

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the constructive dialogue with Moscow, which, according to him, the alliance had been building for many years to strengthen the NATO-Russia Council, is currently dysfunctional.

"What I can say on behalf of NATO is that for many years we strived for a more constructive relationship with Russia, we strived for a constructive dialogue, and Russia has walked away from that dialogue. There is no way we can continue the meaningful dialogue we tried to establish for many years with the behavior and the aggressive actions by Russia against Ukraine as we see now," Stoltenberg said during his opening speech at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum.

Russia has accused NATO of breaking its prior commitment not to enlarge eastward. It considers that NATO demonstrated it was inclined to confrontation by accumulating troops and weapons near the Russian border for years. The Kremlin has slammed NATO's eastward expansion as a form of aggression, saying it would not bring security to Europe.

Last December, Russia proposed to NATO and the United States to work out new, mutually-acceptable security guarantees in Europe. They held several rounds of talks in January. The US and NATO rejected Russia's offer but committed not to deploy nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Bucharest Alliance United States January December Border From

Recent Stories

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

1 hour ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

3 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.