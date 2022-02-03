NATO Chief Says Discussed Ukraine With Hungarian Prime Minister After His Visit to Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he had discussed the situation around Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the aftermath of the latter's visit to Moscow

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he had discussed the situation around Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the aftermath of the latter's visit to Moscow.

The Hungarian prime minister paid a visit to Russia on Tuesday.

The agenda included a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other things.

"Good to speak again to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of #Hungary about the crisis created by #Russia's military buildup in & around #Ukraine. North America & Europe stand united in #NATO. All Allies agree on the importance of dialogue & strong deterrence and defence," Stoltenberg tweeted.