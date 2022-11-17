UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Hague Court Verdict On MH17 Plane Crash 'Important Day For Justice'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 11:39 PM

NATO Chief Says Hague Court Verdict on MH17 Plane Crash 'Important Day for Justice'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed the Hague district court's verdict on the MH17 plane crash as "an important day for justice and accountability."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed the Hague district court's verdict on the MH17 plane crash as "an important day for justice and accountability."

"The verdict reached by The Hague District Court marks an important day for justice and accountability in the downing of flight #MH17. There can be no impunity for such crimes. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the 298 innocent victims," Stoltenberg tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the court found Russian citizens Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash and sentenced them to life imprisonment in absentia. At the same time, Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov was found innocent in the case and exempt from liability for compensation claims, while the three accused will have to pay relatives of the victims a total of $16 million.

The court did not establish Russia's involvement in the plane crash, though mentioned that Moscow already had control over the Donetsk People's Republic in 2014, when the incident took place.

The MH17 passenger flight from Amsterdam to Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members on board were killed.

The Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which does not include Russia, has suggested that the aircraft was shot by a Russian-made Buk missile originating from a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the JIT allegations of Russia's links to the crash were groundless, adding that the investigation was biased and one-sided.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Nikolay Vinnichenko told Sputnik that Moscow handed over to the Netherlands not only radar data, but also documentation proving that the Buk missile belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the Kiev-controlled territory. However, investigators ignored this information, according to Vinnichenko.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Kursk Same Donetsk Malaysia Netherlands July All From Million Court

Recent Stories

18 killed in road accident on Indus Highway near S ..

18 killed in road accident on Indus Highway near Sehwan

19 seconds ago
 US Senator Refutes Claims About 2020 Hunter Biden ..

US Senator Refutes Claims About 2020 Hunter Biden Reports Being Russian Disinfor ..

21 seconds ago
 Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Torkham ..

Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Torkham border; US$40,000 seized

22 seconds ago
 Webb Telescope Finds Far More Bright Early Galaxie ..

Webb Telescope Finds Far More Bright Early Galaxies Than Previously Thought - NA ..

26 seconds ago
 Fixing climate trumps economic woes, threat of war ..

Fixing climate trumps economic woes, threat of war: YouGov survey

17 minutes ago
 Jailed Egypt dissident's health 'deteriorated seve ..

Jailed Egypt dissident's health 'deteriorated severely': family

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.