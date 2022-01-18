NATO Chief Says Invited All Members of NATO-Russia Council to Hold Series of Meetings

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he had invited all members of the NATO-Russia Council to a series of meetings to address the bloc's relations with Moscow and to discuss potential threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he had invited all members of the NATO-Russia Council to a series of meetings to address the bloc's relations with Moscow and to discuss potential threats.

"I have today invited all the members of NATO-Russia Council to a series of meetings. To address NATO-Russia relations, NATO allies are prepared to look at how we can straighten military and civilian lines of the military activities and how to reduce space- and cyberthreats," he said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.