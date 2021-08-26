NATO chief says Kabul evacuation must remain priority after 'attack'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that allied forces should continue to evacuate as many vulnerable people as they can from Kabul despite what he branded as a "horrific terrorist attack"

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that allied forces should continue to evacuate as many vulnerable people as they can from Kabul despite what he branded as a "horrific terrorist attack".

"Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible," he said, after two deadly explosions hit crowds on the perimeter of Kabul airport.