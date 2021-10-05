NATO Chief Says Line Between War, Peace 'Much More Blurred' Due to Hybrid, Cyber Warfare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The line between military life and civilian life is much more blurred in modern days than it was in the past due to hybrid and cyber warfare, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The line between military life and civilian life is much more blurred in modern days than it was in the past due to hybrid and cyber warfare, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday.

"I think that many years ago there was a civilian life and then there was a military life, and it was very easy to distinguish between peace and war... Now, that line is much more blurred," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief explained that in cyber, hybrid and other arenas, the line ween war and peace is "much more blurred" as is aggressive actions or peaceful interaction.

The only way to prevent the blurring of these lines is to create the so-called "rules of the road" on how to behave in places like cyberspace, Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief emphasized that what matters most at the end of the day is trust.

Stoltenberg's statement came in response to a question about what conditions need to be established to begin desecuritizing technologies such as 5G, which switched from being a largely commercial issue to becoming a security one due to concerns over its link to the Chinese government.