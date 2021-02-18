NATO chief says 'no final decision' on Afghanistan withdrawal

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday the alliance had made "no final decision" on the future of its Afghanistan mission, as new US President Joe Biden weighs pulling out troops.

The NATO chief also said that defence ministers agreed in a video-conference to expand a training mission in Iraq from 500 to around 4,000 personnel.

