NATO Chief Says No Sign Russia Preparing for Peace But Readying for New Offensives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Russia is not showing an indication it is preparing for peace in Ukraine but instead is readying to launch new military offensives.

"We see no sign that Russia is preparing for peace, on the contrary, Moscow is preparing for new military offensives," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was a key topic of discussion, along with China, in the meeting between Stoltenberg and Blinken earlier in the day.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the NATO allies must continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself from Russia.

Russia has condemned foreign military aid provided to Ukraine and warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be legitimate targets for its forces.