NATO Chief Says Plans to Suggest That Allies Increase Defense Funding

NATO Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he would suggests that the allies boost funding for core deterrence and defense at the upcoming meeting of NATO defense ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) NATO Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he would suggests that the allies boost funding for core deterrence and defense at the upcoming meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"So on Wednesday, I will present a set of proposals to Ministers to start preparations for the summit. Let me outline the key points. First, I will suggest to increase NATO's funding for our core deterrence and defence activities. This would support Allied deployments in our battlegroups in the eastern part of our Alliance, air policing, maritime deployments and exercises," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The NATO chief said he was planning to suggest adopting "clearer and more measurable national resilience targets to ensure a minimum standard of shared resilience among Allies."

Another proposal would concern technology and promotion of interoperability and transatlantic cooperation on innovation.

In addition, NATO allies should strengthen their "political dialogue and practical cooperation with like-minded partners to promote our values and protect our interests," Stoltenberg said.